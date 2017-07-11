Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal would be keen to sign Kylian Mbappe

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe can pick his next club, but Arsene Wenger and Arsenal are interested.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he is interested in Kylian Mbappe, but accepts the Monaco star can choose where he wants to go.

Mbappe, 18, is wanted by numerous clubs after scoring 26 goals in all competitions last season.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are among those reportedly interested, but it is expected only a world-record fee would secure the forward.

Speaking in Sydney on Tuesday, Wenger said France international Mbappe had the luxury of choosing his next destination.

"He's a player who just when he gets up in the morning can choose where he wants to go," he said.

"There's not many players who have that kind of luck because he's 18 years of age and has the whole of Europe rolling out a red carpet for him."

Asked if Arsenal were among those clubs, Wenger said: "I believe nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre because he has such immense quality at 18 years of age.

"All the clubs are open and interested in him.."

Mbappe helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 and is contracted until mid-2019.