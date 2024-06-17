Mbappe offers praise to Maignan ahead of EURO 2024 opener: “He is number 1”

Ahead of France’s opening game of EURO 2024 against Austria, Kylian Mbappe has offered praise to AC Milan’s goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, stating he is a key player for the National Team.

Whilst Hugo Lloris was the keeper for Les Blues at the last World Cup, the decision was forced by the fact that Mike Maignan missed the tournament through injury. However, the Milan goalkeeper has now cemented himself as first-choice.

This could be an intriguing summer for Maignan. He is facing transfer speculation, given Bayern Munich are seeking their Manuel Neuer replacement and see the Frenchman as the ideal choice to succeed him.

However, as reported this weekend, the Rossoneri’s new manager, Paulo Fonseca, sees him as one of four key players to build around next season, which suggests that progress could be made about his renewal, powered by the vision Fonseca has for him.

His importance stretches past the ranks of the Diavolo, though, and French star Kylian Mbappe has stressed how vital he is to the National Team when speaking to Ouest-France, and his words have been relayed by Milan News.

“He has changed his status. He’s number 1. I think it’s been good for him, after learning with Hugo [Lloris]. It’s never easy to succeed a legend. The biggest mistake would be to try to follow in his footsteps. Mike has to make his own way and he has made a good start. He has a lot to do with the Blues and if he keeps it up I think he will do well.

“What stands out about him is that he pays attention to the smallest detail, in everything he does. On penalties, for example, he tells everyone exactly where to position themselves. He wants everything to be in its place, without leaving the slightest doubt. And it is the same in life.

“With Mike, everything is always in place. In the locker room, he talks a lot. The guys listen to him, he helps the group. I think it’s a need for him. It’s part of his routine to get into his match.”