Mbappe named on bench for France game against Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe emerged for the warm-up against the Netherlands wearing a protective mask [Getty Images]

France captain Kylian Mbappe was named on the bench for Friday's Euro 2024 Group D game against the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old striker was forced off during Monday's 1-0 victory over Austria after breaking his nose.

He took part in training on Thursday wearing a mask featuring the French tricolor, and boss Dider Deschamps said "everything was moving in the right direction" for him to be available to face the Dutch.

But Mbappe was instead among the substitutes, with Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram named in the attack.

Mbappe emerged for the warm-up in a single colour mask, instead of the one he wore in training, because of Uefa regulations.

On Thursday, Griezmann said his team-mate's absence would be a blow to the team.

“The whole team has to adapt," he said. "He’s one of the best players in the world, whether you have him or not makes a huge difference.

“You always have to adapt in football. We'll have to adapt for everyone, and that has to be our strength too.”