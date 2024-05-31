Mbappe move to Real Madrid expected early next week: source

Kylian Mbappe will captain France at the Euros ahead of his official presentation by Real Madrid (FRANCK FIFE)

Kylian Mbappe's highly anticipated move to Spanish champions Real Madrid will be made official early next week, AFP learned on Friday from a source close to the negotiations.

The captain of the French national team, who will be available on June 30 when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, has decided to sign for Real after seven seasons in Paris.

Contacted by AFP, his entourage did not immediately respond.

If the move is announced as expected on Monday or Tuesday, Mbappe is unlikely, according to several media outlets, to be presented in the Spanish capital before the end of Euro 2024, which runs from June 14 to July 14.

For the moment, he is expected to remain with the France team which has been in camp in Clairefontaine since Wednesday ahead of two Euro warm-up matches.

They face Luxembourg in Metz on Wednesday and Canada in Bordeaux four days later.

ali/bvo/bsp/nr