Mbappe hopes he can make France proud at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe has said he hopes France can make the country proud at Euro 2024 this summer.

Mbappe will captain a France team that will start the tournament as favourites for success, having reach each of the last two World Cup finals.

Les Bleus disappointed at Euro 2020, however, with Mbappe going goalless as Didier Deschamps’ side bowed out in the Round of 16. The 25-year-old wants to make amends for that performance and has outlined his desire to win the European Championship, the one trophy that has proven elusive in his international career to date.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience, for sure. Another opportunity to write the history of my country, so I’m going to be ready” Mbappe said to TNT Sports.

“Of course, it’s going to be difficult. Everyone knows how difficult it is to win the Euros because we can see all the teams are very strong. The group we’re in is something crazy but we’re ready for that.

“I want to win the Euros, I have to be honest. I won the World Cup, I won the Nations League, that’s the only one that’s missing for me with the national team. I really want to win this. It’s my first competition as captain so it’s really important for me. It’s always important for the country and we want them to be proud of us.

Asked if there was added motivation for France following their defeat in the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina, Mbappe added: “I think we have to move forward. We were hurt to be close to back-to-back, something amazing, history.

“Everybody loved the game except for us but it’s part of the game. When I watch the video of the game I smile because it’s part of the history. We know what we have to do if we go again in the final, we have to play all the game and not reaction. But there’s a long way to go to the final of the Euros, we have to be focused on the group.”

