Mbappe expresses gratitude to Real Madrid president – ‘Trusted me from the very first moment’

Mbappe expresses gratitude to Real Madrid president – ‘Trusted me from the very first moment’

Speaking at a press conference while with the French national team, Real Madrid new signing Kylian Mbappe expressed his delight at finally getting his dream move.

Real Madrid announced Mbappe’s signing this Monday, with the 25-year-old superstar penning a five-year contract until the summer of 2029.

Following that, the forward issued a statement on social media about the move, but interacted with the media today, for the first time since the announcement, and said:

“Everyone knows the information, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for at least the next 5 seasons. I am very excited to come to this great club. I arrive there with a lot of humility. I thank everyone who helped me directly or indirectly.

“There are a lot of emotions but we have to go back to something more rational. I have responsibilities as captain of the France national team. I know it’s unfair, but I won’t answer any questions other than those related to the national team.”

Mbappe is a Real Madrid player. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe then went on to thank everyone involved, including Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for the faith he showed in him, saying:

“I want to thank all the people who have sent me messages, I have not been able to see them all. I want to thank everyone at Real Madrid and especially Florentino, who trusted me from the very first moment.”

Expressing his relief at the move finally being completed, he added: “It’s a big relief, I’m very happy, it’s easy to see it on my face. At the end of the season I played less, everyone knows why, but that won’t be an excuse during the European Championship.”

Mbappe also went on to claim that he sees Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol, while also thanking everyone who sent him well wishes and congratulatory messages.

The 25-year-old also shed light on how things got hard for him at PSG once he decided not to renew his contract, saying:

“PSG told me that they would not play in a violent way. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. That is the truth.”

Source: Mundo Deportivo