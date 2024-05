France striker Kylian Mbappe says he will leave Paris St-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe, 25, announced the decision in a video released on his social media accounts.

"I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes," Mbappe said.

"It's my last year at Paris St-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

