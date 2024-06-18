Mbappe alarm: Real Madrid forward breaks his nose during Euro clash

France began their UEFA Euro 2024 journey on Monday night, as they registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Austria in Dusseldorf.

The victory came courtesy of an own goal from Maximilian Wober, who turned the ball into his own net trying to deal with a cutback from Real Madrid new signing Kylian Mbappe.

The captain of the France team had a couple of chances to increase the lead but was unable to take them before suffering an injury scare.

After a collision with an Austrian defender in the second half, Mbappe went down clutching his face and as it turned out, the Real Madrid forward had suffered a broken nose.

The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital soon after he was taken off and there was talk about him potentially undergoing surgery to address the issue.

Mbappe fractured his nose against Austria. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

However, after examination at the hospital, it was decided that Mbappe did not require surgery.

Confirming the same, the French Football Federation issued a statement saying (h/t Madrid Zone):

“Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf”. The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture

“Mbappe will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future. A mask will be made for him so that the No. 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”

However, there will be no risks taken with the French superstar and as such, he is expected to miss Les Bleus’ next game against Netherlands and return to face Poland on June 25.