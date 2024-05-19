Mbappe absent as PSG win final Ligue 1 game

Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 at Metz in their final game of the Ligue 1 season, but Kylian Mbappe played no part (Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN)

Kylian Mbappe was absent as champions Paris Saint-Germain finished the Ligue 1 season with a 2-0 win away at struggling Metz on Sunday.

The France captain, who will leave PSG at the end of the campaign after seven years, had already missed his team's 2-1 victory at Nice in midweek due to a hamstring niggle.

He did not travel with the team to Metz and was one of several first-team regulars who were rested by coach Luis Enrique, whose side had already wrapped up the title.

Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos and Vitinha also played no part but PSG still claimed the victory thanks to early goals by Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-in.

Mbappe is still expected to play his last game for PSG in next week's French Cup final against Lyon, before an expected move to Real Madrid for next season.

Despite the defeat, Metz could still stay up. They end the season in the relegation play-off place, finishing above Lorient because they scored more away goals in meetings between the two clubs.

Lorient's 5-0 win over Clermont meant they ended level with Metz on points and goal difference, but the Brittany club go straight down to Ligue 2 while Metz will get a second chance to survive.

