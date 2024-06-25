📉 Mbappé set unwanted record before breaking his duck

Kylian Mbappé hadn't been enjoying a fun time of it at EURO 2024.





In addition to suffering a broken nose against Austria which saw him miss the scoreless draw with the Netherlands, he is also struggling in front of goal.

By half-time in Les Bleus' final group game against Poland, he had attempted 20 shots at the tournament without hitting the back of the net.

Per Opta, that was the most on record for a French player (since data became available in 1980) at the European Championship without hitting the back of the net before finally scoring his first ever Euros goal.

That was part of a wider French malaise too, with France managing a 4.6 xG across their first two-and-a-half games with their only goal coming courtesy of an Austrian OG.

However, in the second half, Mbappé finally broke his duck from the penalty spot to get Les Bleus up and running of their own accord at the tournament.

With the finish, he also joined Just Fontaine on 13 major tournament goals for France and is now behind only Michel Platini on 14.

France now await their first open play strike in Germany...