Mbappé set to be available for France against Dutch, says Deschamps
France striker Kylian Mbappé is set to be available for their Euro 2024 group game against the Netherlands on Friday despite suffering a broken nose.
Coach Didier Deschamps stopped short of saying his captain would definitely start but told a news conference on Thursday: "Things are going in the right direction. We will make sure he is available."
Mbappé later trained wearing a mask with the French tricolore.
He fractured his nose in the 1-0 opening win over Austria but is likely to wear a carbon fibre mask in Leipzig to protect the nose, with no operation yet scheduled.
"He's doing very well," emphasized team-mate Antoine Griezmann, adding that the swelling had gone down a little.
The World Cup runner-up resumed training in good spirits on Wednesday, albeit only individually and with a large plaster on his nose.