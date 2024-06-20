Mbappé set to be available for France against Dutch, says Deschamps

France's Kylian Mbappe shoots on goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Austria and France at the Duesseldorf Arena. Marius Becker/dpa

France striker Kylian Mbappé is set to be available for their Euro 2024 group game against the Netherlands on Friday despite suffering a broken nose.

Coach Didier Deschamps stopped short of saying his captain would definitely start but told a news conference on Thursday: "Things are going in the right direction. We will make sure he is available."

Mbappé later trained wearing a mask with the French tricolore.

He fractured his nose in the 1-0 opening win over Austria but is likely to wear a carbon fibre mask in Leipzig to protect the nose, with no operation yet scheduled.

"He's doing very well," emphasized team-mate Antoine Griezmann, adding that the swelling had gone down a little.

The World Cup runner-up resumed training in good spirits on Wednesday, albeit only individually and with a large plaster on his nose.