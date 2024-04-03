Mbappé scores a deflected goal as PSG beats Rennes 1-0 to reach French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé saw his first-half penalty saved but then scored with a deflected shot moments later as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 to reach the French Cup final on Wednesday.

PSG goes for a record-extending 15th French Cup trophy when it faces first-division rival Lyon on May 25 in Lille.

Rennes beat PSG in the 2019 final, with Mbappé sent off in extra time for a crude challenge, and looked largely in control during the first half Wednesday at Parc des Princes.

Mbappé was having a quiet game when he appeared to let himself tumble as he earned a penalty cutting into the area from the left flank. Veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda guessed correctly, diving low to his right and palming away the star's spot-kick in the 37th minute.

Three minutes later, Mbappé was celebrating after finishing off a long counterattack with a deflected strike that hit a defender and wrong-footed Mandanda as it rolled into the bottom left corner.

Mandanda made a smart save from his France teammate Mbappé early in the second half, but Rennes did not create enough in attack to threaten Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG goal.

Coach Luis Enrique's team remains on course for a treble.

PSG leads the French league by 12 points with only seven rounds remaining and faces Barcelona — Enrique's former club — in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg is in Paris next Wednesday.

