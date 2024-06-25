Advertisement

Mbappé returns as France and Poland name XIs for Group D showdown

richard buxton
·1 min read
Mbappé returns as France and Poland name XIs for Group D showdown

France and Poland have named their starting XIs for Tuesday’s Group D encounter.

Here’s how both teams are lining up in Dortmund.

 

Les Bleus’ captain Kylian Mbappé makes his first return to action since suffering a broken nose in his country’s opener with Austria.