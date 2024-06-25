Mbappé returns as France and Poland name XIs for Group D showdown

France and Poland have named their starting XIs for Tuesday’s Group D encounter.

Here’s how both teams are lining up in Dortmund.

Notre 𝐗𝐈 pour ce 3ème match de l’@EURO2024 face à la Pologne 🇵🇱 Avec le retour de notre capitaine @KMbappe 💪#FRAPOL | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/TzCms17eIU — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 25, 2024

Les Bleus’ captain Kylian Mbappé makes his first return to action since suffering a broken nose in his country’s opener with Austria.