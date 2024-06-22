Mbappé plays again, in French test against German youth team

France's Kylian Mbappe warms up with a protective mask after breaking his nose before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

France captain Kylian Mbappé featured in a test match against a German youth team on Saturday, after not featuring in the previous day's 0-0 draw with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in the wake of a nose fracture.

Mbappé played with a black face mask in the game for the French reserves against youngsters from a club in Paderborn, where Les Bleus have their base camp.

French sports paper L'Equipe said the German team was asked not to be too rough in tackles.

Mbappé broke his nose in the first Euro match against Austria. He is expected to return into the line-up for the final Group D match against Poland.

France and the Dutch have four points each, Austria three and Poland are eliminated on zero. France are yet to score on their own, with the opening 1-0 over Austria coming from an own goal.