Mbappé not in France starting 11 for Euros date with Netherlands

France's Kylian Mbappe sits on a ball during warm-up with a protective mask after breaking his nose before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

France captain Kylian Mbappé is not in the starting 11 for the Euro 2024 group match against the Netherlands in the wake of his nose fracture earlier in the week.

Mbappé suffered the injury in Monday's opening 1-0 victory over Austria.

He trained with a protective mask lately which he will also wear if he comes on later inn the match. This mask will be black because UEFA is not permitting the one he used in training in the French national colours.

Antoine Griezmann moves up front from midfield in Mbappé's absence in what is expected to be a two-man attack with Marcus Thuram.

Aurélien Tchouaméni takes Griezmann's place after missing the final two tune-up matches and the Euros opener with a foot injury.

The Netherlands also won their first match, 2-1 against Poland.