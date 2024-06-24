Mbappé is keen to play despite mask, France coach Deschamps says

France's Kylian Mbappe takes part in a training session at the Home Deluxe Arena, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Euro 2024 group D soccer match against Poland. -/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

France coach Didier Deschamps again would not confirm Kylian Mbappé's return to the stating line-up for the Euro 2024 Group D game with Poland on Tuesday.

The captain broke his nose in the opening 1-0 win over Austria and then sat on the bench for the 0-0 draw with the Nerherlands. Poland are already eliminated but France need to avoid any slip-ups to make sure they go through.

"I'm not hiding the fact that he's just as keen to play as he was against the Netherlands," Deschamps told a news conference in Dortmund on Monday.

He has trained with the mask for days and midfielder N'Golo Kanté said: "He was good, he was dangerous. I almost forgot he was wearing a mask. It's definitely a huge advantage if Kylian comes back."

Media reports in France said the striker was struggling to feel comfortable in the mask and that was part of the reason he was not risked against the Dutch.

