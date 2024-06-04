Mbappé draws KD comparisons after Real Madrid move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé officially has completed his free transfer to Real Madrid, with social media quickly comparing the move to Kevin Durant's highly-scrutinized July 2016 decision to join the Warriors in NBA free agency.

Mbappé, widely recognized as one of the greatest players on the planet, joins a Real Madrid side that just won the UEFA Champions League for the second time in three seasons, with social media drawing a parallel to Durant joining Golden State on the heels of back-to-back NBA Finals appearances.

You win Champions League on Saturday and sign Mbappé on Monday.



It’s giving Kevin Durant https://t.co/gmnY5jFQin — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) June 3, 2024

is Mbappe going to Madrid comparable to Kevin Durant going to Golden State? — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) June 3, 2024

We offically say Haaland won the debate. Haaland made City Ucl champions while Mbappe needs to join one. Kevin Durant of football https://t.co/hCzBbksxK7 — ً (@clinicalmusiala) June 2, 2024

Kylian Mbappe will be the Kevin Durant of football.



A world-class talent who joins an already stacked team that was winning every title before he joined.



Like Durant, he won't get respect for all the trophies he'll win at Real Madrid & that will bug him.pic.twitter.com/GHPywO99Z4 — Herman Waita (@HermanWaita) April 30, 2024

The comparison is interesting, it should be noted Durant joined a Warriors team that had just lost the NBA Finals, while Mbappé is joining a Madrid side that just captured the world's most prestigious club trophy without his services.

However Durant did join a team with reigning MVP in Steph Curry, and Mbappé is joining a squad with multiple Ballon d'Or contenders in Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham.

Mbappé, 25, spent the past seven seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, winning the League 1 -- the top flight of French soccer -- title in six of those campaigns. Despite the domestic success, Mbappé and PSG never were able to secure the elusive Champions League trophy Real Madrid won for a record 15th time last weekend.

The 25-year-old superstar also captains France's national team, serving as a key cog in the country's 2018 World Cup title. Mbappé did all he could in France's 2022 World Cup Final loss to Argentina, scoring a hat trick before ultimately losing on penalties to Lionel Messi's side.

Durant and Golden State went on to win back-to-back NBA Finals, falling just shy of a three-peat after serious injuries derailed the Warriors' 2019 championship hopes.

Pundits have downplayed Durant's achievements with Golden State -- two Larry O'Brien trophies and back-to-back Finals MVP honors -- due to the talent the Warriors already possessed before his arrival. Will Mbappé be held to the same standards if Madrid continues its dominance in European soccer? Time will tell, but for now the comparison seems fitting to many.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast