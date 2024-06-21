🚨 Mbappé on bench as France & the Netherlands name teams for EUROs clash

France and the Netherlands have named their lineups for their big Group D clash in Leipzig.

All the talk in the buildup has been about the availability of Kylian Mbappé, who broke his nose in Les Bleus’ win over Austria, and the French captain is named on the bench.

Aurélien Tchouaméni comes in for his future Real Madrid teammate.

France XI vs Netherlands: Maignan – T.Hernandez, Saliba, Upamecano, Koundé – Rabiot, Kanté, Tchouaméni – Griezmann, M.Thuram, Dembélé. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 21, 2024

Ronald Koeman makes one change to his side also, with Jeremie Frimpong coming in for Joey Veermen.

Netherlands XI vs France: Verbruggen – Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké – Shouten, Simons, Reijnders – Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 21, 2024

