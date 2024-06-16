Mbappé backs Inter star Thuram in France’s political row

Kylian Mbappé shares the same view as his teammate Marcus Thuram regarding the political situation in France: ‘Extremists are close to taking over.’

France are about to make their EURO 2024 debut, but local media are mostly focusing on domestic politics. Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration and eurosceptic National Rally party won the EU elections earlier this month, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to announce snap elections for the lower house of parliament.

Inter forward Thuram had expressed his concerns about the political and social situation in France during a press conference on Saturday and his compatriot Mbappé backed the Nerazzurri star today.

“This situation makes me sad, it’s a very serious thing,” Thuram said.

“We received the news [that Le Pen’s party had won the election] after a friendly with Canada and we were shocked. This is the sad reality of our society. As Ousmane Dembelé said, we must fight and vote as citizens so that RN (National Rally) won’t win or pass.

“I hope all my teammates share my view. I understand that some will say, ‘Go vote,’ but I think it’s now enough. We have to explain how we got to this situation. Others may think I don’t respect everyone’s opinion, but I am not here to force somebody to say something.”

Mbappé, who has recently confirmed a summer move to Real Madrid, had the same view.

“Marcus and I share the same values,” said the France superstar, as quoted by Gazzetta.

“He [Thuram] expressed his opinion. I stand by his side. We are in a crucial moment for our country; we have to fix things and have a sense of priorities. First of all, we are citizens and we should not be disconnected from our country. I want to say to all people and new generations that extremists are close to taking over so I invite people to vote. This is a very important moment in France’s history.”

France make their EURO 2024 debut against Austria on Monday, June 17.

They have been drawn in Group D with the Netherlands and Poland. On Sunday afternoon, the Oranje secured a 2-1 win over Poland in their EURO 2024 debut.