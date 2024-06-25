Mbappé back in France starting line-up against Poland at Euros

France's Kylian Mbappe (C) warms up before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between France and Poland at Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

France captain Kylian Mbappé is back from a nose fracture and part of the starting 11 for their final Euro 2024 group match against Poland.

Mbappé suffered the injury in last week's opening 1-0 victory against Austria and was an unused substitute in the following 0-0 draw against the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old will be playing with a protective mask against Poland, who are already eliminated and will have their star Robert Lewandowski in the starting line-up for the first time in a comeback from injury.

Mbappé's return is welcome as Les Bleus are yet to score a goal of their own at the Euros in Germany. The winner against Austria came from an own goal.

The Netherlands and France have four points each atop Group D and are already assured of last 16 berths but first place in the group is still at stake. The Dutch play Austria, who could even advance and go top in case of defeats.