Mbappé accepts Real Madrid veto on Paris Olympics participation

France's Kylian Mbappe stands on the touchline with a drink during a training session for the team, as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Kylian Mbappé said on Sunday he has come to terms with not being able to play at the home Olympics in Paris in the wake of a veto from his new club Real Madrid.

France national team captain Mbappé joins Real in a high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain, and the LaLiga and Champions League winners want his services from the start.

"It looks like I won't be part of it. My club has made its position clear that it doesn't like to see this. I have to accept it but I can also understand it," Mbappé told reporters ahead of their Euro 2024 opener on Monday against Austria.

He said he was arriving in Madrid as a new players and that "it wouldn't be ideal if I wasn't there from the outset. It will be unusual for me. I will then follow it as a fan."

Mbappé, 25, is not part of France's provisional Olympic squad although coach Thierry Henry hasn't given up all hope.

However, playing at the Euros and the Olympics would be a big load. France are top favourites for the Euro title in Germany on July 14, and their first Olympic match is 10 days later, with the gold medal match set for August 9.

The Olympic tournament is officially an under-23 event but each team can have three older players.