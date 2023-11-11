MBA knocks Ensworth out of TSSAA football playoffs in overtime

Montgomery Bell Academy avenged a regular-season loss and is now one win from returning to the TSSAA football state championships.

MBA beat Ensworth on Friday 17-14 in overtime in a Division II-AAA quarterfinal to stun the Tigers (8-3). The Big Red (5-6) play at McCallie (10-1) in the DII-AAA semifinals.

Liam Hackett kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to give the Big Red the win. That winning kick came after Graham Smith's 25-yard field goal attempt for Ensworth was blocked.

MBA lost its first four games of the season and five of its first six. The Big Red fell at Ensworth in the second game of the season 17-3.

MBA returns to the playoff semifinals during a rebuilding year after finishing DII-AAA state runner-up three out of the last four years under Texas A&M freshman quarterback Marcel Reed.

The Tigers took a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter when Max Holtzclaw completed a 28-yard TD pass to Sean Johnson. MBA tied the game back up at 14-14 when Hutton Durrett reeled in a 26-yard TD catch from Hugh Price with 2:49 left in regulation.

Price completed 13-of-24 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. Oakley McFerrin had five catches for 41 yards and Durrett had four catches for 86 yards.

The Big Red were held to 38 rushing yards after Ensworth held running back Brooklyn Davis to 20 yards on 11 carries.

Max Holtzclaw completed 21-of-27 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. Zaidyn Moore had seven catches for 54 yards and Johnson had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Micah Smith led Ensworth in rushing with 28 yards on 12 carries.

