How MBA football got game-changing plays on final 3 snaps to stun Ensworth, make TSSAA semifinals

Liam Hackett screamed into the cold air until the veins in his neck bulged.

The Montgomery Bell Academy kicker sprinted the length of the field after his 27-yard field goal in overtime gave MBA a 17-14 win at Ensworth in the Division II-AAA state quarterfinals Friday.

Hackett was dogpiled by teammates, then ran to the grandstands, slapping any hand he could find in the wake of a victory no one saw coming when MBA started the season 1-6.

“I couldn’t even think. I just threw my hands in the air. I just love this team,” Hackett said. “I knew instantaneously when I hit (the ball) it was going to go through. There was so much hardship (this season). To make the winning kick is a dream come true.”

MBA (5-6) will travel to McCallie, a 49-10 winner over Brentwood Academy, in two weeks to play in its 12th consecutive state semifinal game. MBA lost 35-0 to McCallie earlier this season as part of its difficult start.

The Big Red lost five of its first six games by a combined 109-34. It looked lost after 34 seniors graduated from its 2022 state runner-up team.

“I’m a competitor, I want to win. But when you can drop your ego and see what kind of kids you coach and see them transform from a really bad football team in the beginning into a solid football team that plays their guts out, that’s what high school coaching is all about,” coach Marty Euverard said. “That is what fuels me at this point in my career.”

Ensworth (8-3) didn’t trail until the final horn and nearly won in regulation. MBA senior defensive lineman Jordan Dayani blocked Graham Smith’s 26-yard field goal attempt as time expired to force overtime.

“After the start we had (to the season), we knew we had to keep fighting,” Dayani said. “We started competing a lot more, hoping no one got hurt and no one did. Then we finally got it going. The fire started.”

MBA senior linebacker Jake Moore stripped Ensworth quarterback Max Holtzclaw on the first play of overtime and Sam Hall recovered to give the ball back to MBA. Euverard chose to let Hackett kick on the next play.

MBA threw all it had at the Tigers. It had no points until late the third quarter, when running back Brooklen Davis accepted a handoff then pulled up and threw a 16-yard TD to Oakley McFerrin to tie the score at 7 with 2:35 left in the quarter. MBA receiver Hutton Durrett ran a short pass 26 yards into the end zone to tie the game at 14 with 3:43 left in the game.

MBA sophomore quarterback Hugh Price was unsettled, Euverard said, when Ensworth won the first meeting 17-3. But he overcame mistakes Friday — an interception and a fumble that led to an Ensworth score — and finished with 146 yards passing and a touchdown.

The victory could go down as one of Euverard’s most memorable ever, he said.

“(This team) isn’t about a bunch of words or coach talk. It's real,” Euverard said. “We’re not perfect for sure, but we’ve turned it around. I’m really proud of every one of them.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: MBA defeats Ensworth with FG in overtime