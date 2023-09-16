MBA football avoids worst start since 1913, upsets undefeated Father Ryan for first win of 2023 season

MBA football avoided its worst start to a Tennessee high school football season since 1913 on Friday night, upsetting undefeated Father Ryan 24-20.

The Big Red, who hadn't had a five-game losing streak since 1976, picked up a key win and handed the Irish their first loss of the TSSAA 2023 season. MBA

Brooklen Davis ran for 159 yards and scored all three Big Red touchdowns in the game. He has four TDs for the season. Hugh Price was 7-of-17 passing for 101 yards. Blake Ragsdale had two catches for 38.

MBA (1-4) has now won 27 straight games against Father Ryan. The Irish (3-1) last beat the Big Red in 1997. MBA plays at McCallie (4-0) in Week 6. MBA has finished runner-up in Division II-AAA for three of the past four years.

Father Ryan quarterback JoJo Crump was 13-of-18 passing for 196 yards with a TD. The VMI commit also ran for 85 yards and scored two rushing TDs. Indiana commit Charlie Becker had six catches for 134 yards and a TD for the Irish (3-1).

Father Ryan jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead before the Big Red scored 17 straight points on two Davis 2-yard TD runs and Liam Hackett's 30-yard field goal. Crump's 1-yard TD run gave the Irish a 20-17 lead with 2:04 left in the third quarter before Davis' 30-yard TD run with 5:40 left.

