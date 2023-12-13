Mazzulla on why assistant coach Sam Cassell’s experience is a ‘gift’

The Boston Celtics are currently one of the most potent teams in the NBA, and bona fide contenders to win a title this spring. Much of this is thanks to a re-vamped roster full of current and former All-Stars, but for second year head coach Joe Mazzulla, the cohort of assistant coaches on his bench deserves similar credit for Boston’s early success this season. This includes former Celtic and NBA champion Sam Cassell.

Cassell is a former All-Star himself, and won three titles as a player, including in 2008 with Boston. Since retiring in 2009, Cassell has served as an assistant with several teams before joining Mazzulla’s staff this offseason.

Cassell headlined a busy summer of changes to Boston’s coaching staff, as the 35-year-old Mazzulla looked to add experience and wisdom to the Celtics sidelines.

Celtics Lab 131: Assessing the 2023-24 trade season around the NBA with A. Sherrod Blakely https://t.co/ymBQ4ejV4Y pic.twitter.com/nmM2eBREtp — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 12, 2023

There are few assistants in the league with as impressive a resume as Cassell, and Mazzulla recently explained why Cassell is so important to the team.

“I think a gift in this league is experience,” Mazzulla said. “He’s able to touch every seat on the bench.”

“He’s been around some of the best coaches,” Mazzula said. “He’s been a starting point guard, he’s been a role player, and he’s been a third-string guy that kind of gets in towards the end of a game.”

Cassell joined the Association in 1993, winning twin championships with the Houston Rockets in his first two seasons in the league.

Over the course of his career, Cassell played for eight different teams, filling many roles along the way. Prior to joining the Celtics, he served on the coaching staff for three clubs as well. To Mazzulla, that provides invaluable wisdom.

“He’s literally seen everything you could possibly go through in the NBA, coaching and playing.” Mazzulla said.

Do the Boston Celtics have a depth problem? https://t.co/VbE1Zi0sqe pic.twitter.com/G1P085yUVp — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 12, 2023

Community and accountability have been two themes Mazzulla has consistently preached since becoming Boston’s coach. It’s clear he’s thankful to have assistants who can expand on those values, strengthen them, and help his players grow.

“I think he’s more of a sounding board,” Mazzulla said. “That’s one of his best gifts. As much as he talks, he does like to listen as well. And one of his greatest gifts is listening to everybody and bringing that perspective.”

The Boston Celtics' top five players are clearly the NBA's best right now https://t.co/GjLQsrPqWG pic.twitter.com/PzTCbiaTpQ — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 12, 2023

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire