Mazzulla praises Tatum for channelling emotion into ‘physicality and execution’

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t one to shy away from emotion. Last season he told reporters he believes there’s “no such thing as too intense,” inspiring a clever t-shirt slogan for Boston in the process. Mazzulla has continued to express himself vocally to begin the 2023-24 campaign, including a memorable exchange with reporters last week.

Mazzulla isn’t the only person in Boston’s locker room for whom emotions can run hot. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum in particular has been known to voice concerns with objectionable calls during games and to wear his emotions on his sleeve. At times, this has been pegged as a real demerit on Tatum and a distraction for the Celtics. That dynamic may be changing, however. After Boston’s win over the visiting Toronto Raptors Saturday night, Mazzulla was asked about how the Celtics and Tatum appear to be focusing their intensity a little more effectively this season.

“I think that’s been a strength of our team this year,” Mazzulla said. “Our ability to not allow things that aren’t going our way to affect our execution and our mindset.”

The question came in response to a play in the second quarter against the Raptors. Tatum was tagged with a foul on Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and appeared upset. He collected himself in short order, however, and attacked Siakam on the very next possession, drawing a similar foul.

“That’s an area where Jayson has really grown,” Mazzulla said after the game. “He’s using that energy towards physicality and execution on both ends of the floor.”

“Our team has done a good job of that this year as well,” Mazzulla added.

