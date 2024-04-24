Mazzulla on no Celtics players in mix for full-season awards: ‘Why would you get an award for the past?’

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla doesn’t want regular season play to get in the way of the Celtics’ postseason aspirations to finally hang Banner 18. And it was evident by his response to a question about Boston players being snubbed by the league’s array of full season awards at a recent practice.

“Why would you get an award for the past?” asked Mazzulla via CLNS Media. “The great thing about this team is (that) I think from day one, we have appreciated the individual awards that we have gotten, from the Player of the Month, Staff of the Month, and whatnot.”

“But at the end of the day, I think one of the biggest strengths of this team is they haven’t had that agenda,” added the Celtics coach.

“And so none of the guys have brought it up, and I don’t think it’s important at all because we’re all focused on what we need to do as a team,” explained Mazzulla.

With the team focused on the bigger prize, it sets the baseline of expectations for play. And while the regular season may be behind us, carrying that mentality forward into the postseason should help Boston on their quest to win it all.

