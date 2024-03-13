Mazzulla, C's coaching staff attend Isaiah Thomas' G League game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Prior to Tuesday's tip-off on the road against the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and assistants Tony Dobbins and Matt Reynolds took the time to watch former Celtic Isaiah Thomas ball out as he looks to make a return to the NBA.

With a team-high 34 points, Thomas -- now 35 years old -- led the Salt Lake City Stars to a 139-129 win over the Wisconsin Herd. Now three games into his G League return, Thomas is showcasing that he still has his scorer's touch by averaging 32.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

While Mazzulla and some of his coaching staff may have been there to get a look at Thomas for their final open roster spot, it's also worth noting that Mazzulla's brother -- Justin Mazzulla -- is an assistant coach for the team. Alternatively, they could have just been showing support for a player who gave everything he had and more for the Celtic franchise.

Now two years removed from the NBA -- seven from Boston -- Thomas has made it clear that his goal is to return to the league. A two-time All-Star who finished fifth in MVP voting in the 2017 season, Thomas maintains many of the qualities that could be beneficial to a contending team down the stretch -- and he'd love to contribute back in Boston.

"It’s real love," Thomas said of Boston. "As you know, Boston love is real. Don’t matter what happened in the past. All those guys communicate with me still. I’m always locked in on Celtics games. That was a big part of my life. That was an important time in my life as well, so it’s always going to be love for everybody who’s in that organization that was a helping hand to me and my family. I appreciate the support. That [expletive] goes a long way."

With the major players now signed from the buyout market, Boston's final roster spot seems to be leaning toward converting two-way player Neemias Queta to a standard deal. In the 7-footer's 24 appearances with the senior team, Queta has found ways to make an instant impact with his rim protection and ability to play drop-back defense.

Thomas last played in the G League back in the 2022 season where it took just three games for the 5-foot-9 guard to earn a call-up to the Los Angeles Lakers.