Mazzulla, Brown: C's playing with aggressive mindset early in games

Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown discuss the team's 'aggressive' mindset going into games this season after the team outscored the Wizards 42-19 in the first quarter on their way to a 126-107 win.

