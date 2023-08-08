Mazi Smith not practicing with Cowboys, will have "precautionary" MRI on knee

Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith isn't at practice Tuesday and his return will be determined by a test on his knee.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith is having a "precautionary" MRI. Smith has been bothered by tendinitis during camp this summer.

The Cowboys took Smith with the 26th overall pick this April. He had 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack in the middle of the Michigan defensive line last year.

Smith is ticketed for a similar role on the Dallas defense during his rookie season, although the results of the MRI will have to be good in order for Smith to remain on track for early playing time.