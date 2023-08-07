Mazi one of the 'disruptors' on Cowboys defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed wonder if the Dallas Cowboys defense is big enough up front to compete with opposing offenses, which is why DT Mazi Smith will play a crucial role next season.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Bryson DeChambeau, who faded from the headlines in recent years, came roaring back with a magnificent round this weekend.
SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest show of the year, took place on Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The 36th installment of SummerSlam featured a stacked card, including four main events and four championship matches.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
The Cubs might be the hottest team in baseball.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
The Dallas Wings debuted the new jerseys Sunday against the Chicago Sky.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.