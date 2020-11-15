Mazda wins Sebring 12H as Acura Team Penske bows out with IMSA title

Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay delivered victory for Mazda in the Sebring 12 Hours, while Acura Team Penske, Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor clinched the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

With 2hr40 to go, Acura Team Penske's #6 car in the hands of Juan Pablo Montoya held a 4.7 second lead over Action Express Racing's Pipo Derani, with Olivier Pla and Ryan Hunter-Reay third and fourth in the Mazdas, with the JDC-Miller Cadillacs of Loic Duval and Matheus Leist in fifth and sixth.

However, the Mazda drivers were about to get an unexpected bonus as 10 minutes later, Derani was on Montoya's tail. He attempted to pass at Turn 10, but ran wide, nudged on to the grass by Montoya on corner exit.

Derani retaliated at Turn 5 in a doomed attempt at a pass. He spun Montoya off and down to fourth, while incurring both a drive-through penalty and losing three laps getting damage repaired.

That left the Mazdas running 1-2, Pla in the #77 gradually pulling away from the #55 car now driven by Jonathan Bomarito who, with 90 minutes to go, was coming under intense pressure from Duval.

Then Pla pitted from the lead with 80 minutes remaining to hand off to Oliver Jarvis, while Duval pitted the #5 JDC-Miller car and gave up his seat to Bourdais.

Bomarito stopped next time by to give the #55 over to Harry Tincknell, with Montoya giving up the #6 Acura ARX-05 to Dane Cameron. That Acura moved into a podium position.

Cruising to victory 25s ahead of the sister Mazda, Jarvis suffered a left-rear puncture and ran off the road at Turn 10. Then, as he drove the #77 back to the pits, the tyre let go, sending bodywork spraying down the back straight and caused the first full-course caution for almost three hours.

That left Tincknell in the lead ahead of Cameron, Jarvis, Stephen Simpson in the #85 JDC-Miller car and Bourdais. Following the final restart with 17mins to go, Cameron and Jarvis had a fantastic duel for second place, nine seconds behind Tincknell, until with two laps to go Cameron consolidated his advantage and finished second.

The bigger celebration for the team was that, seven laps down, Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves - with Alexander Rossi's adept assistance - clinched Acura Team Penske's second straight title.

In the GT Le Mans class, despite minor strife at the end of the third quarter where both cars dropped back, Porsche surged back to the front of the pack to sign off from IMSA with a 1-2 finish.

Heading into the final three hours, the #25 BMW M8 set for victory, especially when Jordan Taylor's #3 Corvette suffered left-rear suspension failure.

But both Earl Bamber (back in the #912) and Fred Makowiecki in the #911 were keeping Porsche very much in play in the marque's final IMSA GT Le Mans race.

The #24 BMW had, unfortunately, suffered brake issues that cost the crew a lap, dropping them to fourth.

Nick Tandy took over the #911 for the final two stints, and after his last pit stop with 40mins to go, Connor De Phillippi was left with a nine second lead in the #25 BMW M8 that he shares with Colton Herta and Bruno Spengler.

The Mazda-caused yellow brought Tandy and Bamber back within striking distance, but they did not need to do anything as GTD driver Lawson Aschenbach did it for them, trying to follow de Phillippi through past the GTD leader. He missed his braking point and sent the BMW off the track, so that the M8 had to pit for puncture repair.

Thus Tandy and Bamber were left running first and second, a lap ahead of Krohn, and signed off Porsche's GTLM venture in perfect style.

A crash between Riley Motorsports' Lawson Aschenbach and Scuderia Corsa's Jeff Westphal handed the GT Daytona victory to Wright Motorsports trio Pat Long, Jan Heylen and Ryan Hardwick.

With around two hours to go, Matt McMurry's Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX ceded the lead of the class to Westphal's team-mate Alessandro Balzan in their Ferrari 488, then Long's Porsche 911 GT3R.

Long stopped with less than two hours remaining to hand over to Jan Heylen. The Belgian then whittled his deficit to Balzan until he was less than 1s behind with 80 minutes to go.

A dozen seconds back, Mario Farnbacher in the MSR Acura was trying to wrest third place away from Roman de Angelis's Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage, but in fact both were demoted by Lawson Aschenbach in the Riley Mercedes through the next stint.

Balzan had extended his lead over Heylen to 4sec by the time they both pitted with under 55mins to go - along with third-placed Aschenbach - and when they emerged, Westphal took over the Ferrari and held a gap of 11s over Long, who quickly gave up second to the charging Mercedes driver.

Following the final restart, however, Aschenbach tried to follow the GTLM-leading BMW past Westphal and instead hit the back of the #25 M8 and sent it into Westphal's Ferrari and off the track.

Not only did Aschenbach get a drive-through penalty, he also had terminal damage on the Mercedes.

That left Pat Long to take victory in the Wright Motorsports Porsche he shares with Heylen and Ryan Hardwick, and while it was not enough to prevent the #86 MSR Acura of Farnbacher and McMurry from clinching the title by taking third, it was Wright's first win of the year.

Roman de Angelis drove the HoR Aston Martin into the runner-up position.

IMSA Sebring 12H final results

Pos

Class

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

DPi

J.Bomarito, H.Tincknell, R.H.-Reay

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

12h00m36.538s

348

2

DPi

J.P.Montoya, D.Cameron, S.Pagenaud

Acura Team Penske

Acura

10.154s

348

3

DPi

O.Jarvis, T.Nunez, O.Pla

Mazda Team Joest

Mazda

11.704s

348

4

DPi

M.Leist, S.Simpson, S.Andrews

JDC-Miller Motorsports

Cadillac

1 Lap

347

5

DPi

S.Bourdais, T.Vautier, L.Duval

JDC-Mustang Sampling Racing

Cadillac

2 Laps

346

6

DPi

F.Nasr, P.Derani, G.Chaves

Whelen Engineering Racing

Cadillac

2 Laps

346

7

DPi

R.van der Zande, R.Briscoe, S.Dixon

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

Cadillac

7 Laps

341

8

DPi

H.Castroneves, R.Taylor, A.Rossi

Acura Team Penske

Acura

7 Laps

341

9

LMP2

P.Kelly, S.Trummer, S.Huffaker

PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

8 Laps

340

10

LMP2

J.Farano, M.Jensen, D.H.Hansson

Tower Motorsport by Starworks

ORECA/Gibson

10 Laps

338

11

LMP2

D.Yount, P.Byrne, G.Cosmo

Performance Tech Motorsports

ORECA/Gibson

16 Laps

332

12

GTLM

N.Tandy, F.Makowiecki, E.Bamber

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

16 Laps

332

13

GTLM

E.Bamber, L.Vanthoor, N.Jani

Porsche GT Team

Porsche

16 Laps

332

14

GTLM

J.Krohn, J.M.Edwards, A.Farfus

BMW Team RLL

BMW

17 Laps

331

15

GTLM

B.Spengler, C.De Phillippi, C.Herta

BMW Team RLL

BMW

18 Laps

330

16

GTLM

A.Garcia, J.Taylor, N.Catsburg

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

25 Laps

323

17

LMP2

J.Smiechowski, N.Rao, M.Bell

Inter Europol Competition

ORECA/Gibson

28 Laps

320

18

GTD

R.Hardwick, P.Long, J.Heylen

Wright Motorsports

Porsche

29 Laps

319

19

GTD

I.James, R.De Angelis, D.Turner

Heart of Racing Team

Aston Martin

29 Laps

319

20

GTD

M.Farnbacher, M.McMurry, S.Michimi

Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian

Acura

29 Laps

319

21

GTD

C.MacNeil, A.Balzan, J.Westphal

Scuderia Corsa

Ferrari

29 Laps

319

22

GTD

R.Ferriol, A.Davis, P.Kaffer

Team Hardpoint

Audi

29 Laps

319

23

GTD

T.Hindman, M.Goikhberg, J.Hand

Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing

Acura

29 Laps

319

24

GTD

A.Lally, J.Potter, S.Pumpelly

GRT Magnus Racing Team

Lamborghini

29 Laps

319

25

GTD

B.Sellers, M.Snow, C.Lewis

Paul Miller Racing

Lamborghini

30 Laps

318

26

GTD

G.Robinson, L.Aschenbach, M.Miller

Riley Motorsports

Mercedes

Not running

312

27

GTLM

O.Gavin, T.Milner, M.Fassler

Corvette Racing

Chevrolet

56 Laps

292

28

GTD

F.Montecalvo, T.Bell, M.De Quesada

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

Not running

266

29

GTD

R.Heistand, S.Schothorst, F.Perera

GRT Grasser Racing Team

Lamborghini

Not running

263

30

GTD

R.Foley, D.Machavern, N.Yelloly

Turner Motorsport

BMW

Not running

235

31

GTD

J.Hawksworth, A.Telitz, K.Kirkwood

AIM Vasser Sullivan

Lexus

Not running

70

