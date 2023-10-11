Maywood police await extradition of former NFL player Sergio Brown, who faces murder charges

Maywood police said Wednesday officials were awaiting the extradition of former NFL player Sergio Brown after he was taken into custody the day before on a first-degree murder warrant in his mother Myrtle Brown’s death.

Brown was arrested while reentering the U.S. from Mexico at San Diego, officials said.

On Sept. 16, Brown’s relatives contacted police after they could not contact Brown or his 73-year-old mother. Both were considered missing persons.

Later a brief search of the property where Brown and his mother lived revealed his mother was lying in a creek near the Browns’ home.

In the following days, a video of Sergio Brown rambling appeared on social media claiming the death of his mother was fake news.

Maywood police said in a news release that Brown was in the process of being returned to Maywood.