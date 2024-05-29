Mayville State names Rocky Larson next athletic director

May 28—MAYVILLE — Mayville State football coach Rocky Larson, who has been the school's interim athletic director since July 2023, has been named athletic director. The role will begin July 1.

Larson, who served as Mayville State's assistant athletic director for two years, will continue as the Comets' head football coach.

"I am excited to become the athletic director at Mayville State on a permanent basis," Larson said. "The athletes, administration, campus, and community have been so supportive of the Athletic Department this last year, and I look forward to keeping that momentum going. Thank you to my family for allowing me to chase my dreams."

Larson joined Mayville State in 2020 after spending the previous four seasons as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Wisconsin-River Falls. He also previously coached defensive backs for one season at Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

"When we hired Rocky in 2020, we saw a young coach who was ambitious and who had great ideas for Comet Athletics," said Mayville State University President Dr. Brian Van Horn. "Over the last four years, he has continued to be a solution-based leader who embraces recruiting North Dakota and regional students, and he truly cares about student athletes and their success. He understands all that is needed to be successful as a college administrator, leading with enthusiasm and positivity, a requirement for success. We're proud of Rocky's accomplishments and we look forward to his leadership for years to come."

Larson graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology-human performance and a minor in coaching. In 2017, he graduated with a Master of Arts degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia Irvine.

He resides in Mayville with his wife, Richell, and their children, Lettie and Luxer.

Larson helped lead a transition for Mayville State's athletics home. Earlier this month, Mayville State announced it will join the Frontier Conference in the fall of 2025.

Mayville State's current athletics home, the North Star Athletic Association, will disband following the 2024-25 season.