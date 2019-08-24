Mays, Youngstown State defeat Samford 45-22

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Nathan Mays threw for two touchdowns and the defense forced four turnovers to lead Youngstown State to a 45-22 win over Samford in the FCS Kickoff Classic on Saturday.

In the second kickoff of the 150th season of college football, Mays had two short scoring passes in the first half and Cash Mitchell returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown for a 24-7 lead at the half.

Samford opened the scoring with a 55-yard pass play from Liam Welchto Robert Adams. Welch threw three interceptions. Chris Oladokum connected with Montrell Washington for a 64-yard score in the fourth quarter. Welch and Adams are trying to replace Walt Payton Award winner Devlin Hodges (with the Pittsburgh Steelers). Oladokum, a transfer from South Florida who didn't start, also had a late scoring run.

Mays had a 16-yard pass to Samuel St. Surin to tie the game at 7 and in the final minute of the half capped a 90-yard drive with a 4-yard pass to Josh Burgett. Braxton Chapman had his first two touchdowns of his career in the fourth quarter, his two 1-yard plunges capping long drives for the Penguins. Christian Turner capped the scoring with a 3-yard run as the teams combined for 36 points in the fourth quarter.