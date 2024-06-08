Mayo's Tej Bhagra caps perfect season by winning Class 2A tennis state singles championship

Jun. 7—This article will be updated later today with additional quotes and information.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo's Tej Bhagra was perfect during the 2024 tennis season.

The sophomore capped his dream season by winning the Class 2A individual singles state championship in boys tennis on Friday to finish the year 29-0.

Bhagra was the top-rated player in the state this season and the five-star recruit lived up to his lofty billing. In the state championship match at the Baseline Tennis Center on Friday, he rallied past No. 3 seed Aaron Beduhn of Wayzata 6-4, 6-4.

Bhagra and Beduhn are familiar foes. They met at No. 1 singles when Wayzata topped Mayo 5-2 in the Class 2A team state championship match. Bhagra defeated the junior 6-2, 6-3 in that match. Bhagra also beat Beduhn 6-1, 6-3 during the regular season.

Beduhn got off to a 4-2 lead in the first set in the championship match before Bhagra charged back to win the final four games and take the set.

The second set was tied 4-4 before Bhagra captured the final two games to win the state championship. After the winning point, he pulled off his trademark baseball cap, which he wears backwards during matches, and fired it into the air.

The emotional Bhagra later crouched for a moment at the side of the net before tumbling to the ground to lay on his back.

The match lasted more than two hours despite being played in straight sets and had a lot of long rally points. The length might have drained Beduhn.

Bhagra had dispatched Brandon Pham of Mahtomedi 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals earlier on Friday. While Bhagra was cruising to a win in the semifinals, Beduhn had a long and tough three-set match which caused the championship match to be delayed by more than two hours.

After falling in the Class 1A state singles semifinals in boys tennis, Lourdes sophomore Evan Ritter bounced back to place third in the individual competition at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Top-seeded Winston Arvidson of St Paul Academy-Summit beat Ritter, the No. 5 seed, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. Arvidson went on to win the state title in an all-St Paul Academy-Summit final.

In the battle for third place, Ritter rallied past unseeded Patrick Green of Breck 3-6, 6-1 and 10-2 in a third-set tiebreaker.

"He's happy that he ended the season on a win and he'll try to build on that," Lourdes coach Steve Tacl said.

Ritter had high hopes coming into the day, but he was thrilled to earn a state medal.

"It was a good match to have so I can at least end on a win," he said. "It's not what I wanted, but I'll take it because it's still top three."

After falling in the semifinals earlier on Friday, Ritter had to turn around a short time later and play in the third-place match. It took a while to settle into that match.

"I think I was still a little focused on that (the semifinal loss) for a while," he said. "But later on I figured it out and I was fine."

Ritter, an aggressive player, was able to regain his confidence after dropping the first set as he was able to find his serve and get into a rhythm.

"I think in the second set and the tiebreaker he obviously played a little bit better," Tacl said. "I think it was a matter of trying to relax and get comfortable. After that he was off and running."

Ritter finishes the season with a 17-6 record.

He was competing at the state tournament for the first time as an individual. He played in the team competition with Lourdes as a freshman. He was glad to earn an individual berth since the Eagles lost in the team section tournament this season.

"I won a lot of good matches during the year," Ritter said.

Like Ritter, the Schaeffer Academy doubles team of Noah Ryder and Hudson Zimmerman managed a third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.

Ryder and Zimmerman, the No. 4 seed, finished third in the individual doubles competition at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

The Schaeffer duo played two matches Friday and both were against doubles teams from St. Paul Academy-Summit.

In the state doubles semifinals, the top-seeded pair of Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen of St. Paul Academy-Summit topped Ryder and Zimmerman 6-2, 6-3. Benson and Nguyen went on to capture the state championship.

In the third-place match, Ryder and Zimmerman recovered to defeat the third-seeded team of Allan Wang and Isaak Senaratna of St. Paul Academy-Summit 7-6 (1), 6-4.