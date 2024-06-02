Mayo's Carter Holcomb, Century's Shaun Wysocki are state-bound in four events

Jun. 1—LAKEVILLE — Carter Holcomb has had some impressive accomplishments as a high school athlete.

He played varsity football as an eighth-grader and helped the Rochester Mayo football team reach multiple state tournaments. He's also set school receiving records that may not be touched for ages.

Last spring, as a junior, Holcomb qualified for the Class 3A track and field state meet in three events, winning a pair of section championships along the way, in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Saturday, Holcomb turned in another impressive performance at the Section 1, Class 3A track and field meet at Lakeville South High School. The Spartans' star multi-sport senior qualified for next week's state meet in four events — the long jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and as a member of Mayo's 4x100 relay team.

It was the relay team's effort that had Holcomb smiling above all else. The Spartans' team of Holcomb, Sebastian Bari, Logan Rathke and Joseph Boguslawski not only captured a section championship, but they set a new top time for the state this season, finishing in 41.73 seconds, 62-hundredths of a second ahead of runner-up Lakeville South.

"Yeah, that was one of the most exciting events out of all today," said Holcomb, who will play college football at Winona State University, beginning in the fall. "We all knew that that was possible. We knew since the first race we ran this year in the four-by-one that we had so much potential and so much room to grow, and we still do. We know we can get that state record if we work for it."

Mayo's standout foursome in the 4x100 is a brand new group, put together at the start of this season. The spring hasn't been without some ups and downs, but that group is putting together its best races when they count the most.

"It seems like we've had one or two handoffs every time that could be better, to help our time get better," Holcomb said, "but as time has gone on, we've kept practicing and getting better and better.

"It's just heart and dedication. We all have to have the same mindset and want it all the same, and have it mean the same to all of us."

Last spring, Holcomb won section championships in the 110 hurdles (14.90 seconds) and 300 hurdles (39.39), and he finished second in the section in the long jump (21-10 1/2 ).

This time around, in a section loaded with strong competitors in both hurdles events, Holcomb needed to hit time standards in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles in order to qualify for the state meet.

He did just that, placing third in both races, with a time of 14.85 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 39.31 in the 300. He sailed into state in the long jump, going 21-11 to finish as the section runner-up behind Century senior Shaun Wysocki (22-1 3/4 ).

Now Holcomb will get a chance to chase four state titles next week.

"It's amazing, to be able to do this two times in a row," he said. "It's a blessing to have the abilities to make it this far and to be able to have this chance and opportunity."

Century senior Shaun Wysocki will head north in the fall, ready to embark on a college basketball career for a Minnesota State University, Moorhead team that has won 50 games over the past two seasons and has become a power in the NSIC and nationally in Division II.

But first, the Panthers' 6-foot-6 multi-sport star has one more track and field meet to take part in.

And he'll be a busy guy at next week's Class 3A state meet, set for Thursday, June 6, and Saturday, June 8, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

After winning a section championship in the triple jump on Thursday, Wysocki qualified for state in three more events on Saturday.

He won a section title in the long jump, going 22-1 3/4 to edge Mayo's Carter Holcomb. He ran a leg on the Panthers' 4x200 relay team that finished as the section runner-up, in 1:28.88, just 38-hundredths of a second behind the section champions from Owatonna.

Wysocki and his teammates then closed the meet by winning another section title; he ran the lead-off leg for Century's 4x400 relay team that finished in 3:24.78. The Panthers entered the event as the No. 2 seed, but Gavin Vogel — who finished second in the 400 earlier in the day — ran a terrific anchor leg to help Century walk away as section champions.

Jacob Wills and Daniel Pankratz were also on the title-winning 4x400 team, while Wysocki and Vogel were joined on the state-qualifying 4x200 team by Maxwell Elliott and John Shannon.

There will be a heavy Rochester influence at next week's state meet. Either Century or Mayo will have at least one entrant in 10 events.

In addition to the qualifiers already mentioned:

—Century senior Gavin Vogel will end his career competing in three events at the state meet. In addition to running a leg on the Panthers' 4x400 section championship team and their 4x200 runner-up team, Vogel finished second in the 400 (50.02).

—Mayo sophomore Aiden Linden will compete in two events at state. He ran a leg on the Spartans' 4x800 team that qualified, and he finished second in the 800 (1:59.81), behind only Lakeville North's Darby Griffin, who won in 1:57.52.

—Mayo's 4x800 team finished third, but topped the state-qualifying standard. The team of Ryan Gwaltney, Linden, Eoin Porrata and Josh Engman ran an 8:04.68 on Saturday, giving themselves about half of a second to spare (the qualifying standard is 8:05.13).

—Mayo junior Sebastian Bari is also state-bound in a pair of events. The standout sprinter was part of the Spartans' section-meet record-setting 4x100 team that finished in 41.73. They broke the record held by Century's 2019 team of Isaiah Huber, Steven Nah, Sam Amusan and Colin Smith. Joining Bari on the record-setting team were Holcomb, Logan Rathke and Joseph Boguslawski. Bari also qualified for state in the 200, finishing as the runner-up, in 22.25.

—Century junior Josh Kyei-baffour is the Section 1-3A runner-up in the 110 hurdles, after running a blistering time of 14.36 seconds. Kyei-baffour was the favorite to win the event, and ran a championship-worthy time, but Owatonna's Seth Johnson edged him at the line, winning with a time of 14.33.

—Owatonna won the team championship, with 223 points. Mayo finished as the runner-up (149) and Lakeville South placed third (133).

SECTION 1, CLASS 3A MEET RESULTS