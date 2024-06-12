Mayors of Dallas and Boston make friendly bets as Mavs face Celtics in NBA Finals

The Larry O’Brien Trophy isn’t the only thing on the line in this year’s NBA Finals.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has a bet going with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to send her barbecue from Dallas’ Pecan Lodge restaurant if the Celtics defeat the Mavericks in the series.

“My Dallas Mavs have already won me some chocolate,” Johnson said on social media last week. “What would you like to give me when they beat the Celtics?”

If the Mavericks win, Wu wagered some chowder and lobster from Boston’s Legal Sea Foods along with sweets from Sweet Teaz Bakery.

“We’re not too worried about our luck running out,” Wu responded.

The bet is the second of its kind that Johnson has made on Dallas sports in recent weeks.

The mayor wagered to don an Edmonton Oilers jersey as part of a bet with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi following the Stars’ elimination from Stanley Cup contention.

Pecan Lodge started in a shed at the Dallas Farmers Market. It now has a permanent location on Main Street in Deep Ellum.

Legal Sea Foods was founded in 1950 as a family fish market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and now boasts locations in five states.

The Dallas Mavericks are down 2-0 against the Boston Celtics ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas.