Mayor wants cancellation of Paris-Nice final stage as 'currently planned'

·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Nice mayor Christian Estrosi on Thursday called for the cancellation of Sunday's final stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race in its current form amid COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

A decision on whether the final stage, a 110.5-km ride around Nice finishing on the seaside Promenade des Anglais, takes place can be made by the regional authorities.

Estrosi has requested that the Promenade, which would normally be full of people strolling in the spring sunshine but has been closed for the last two weekends, instead be opened to pedestrians and cyclists this Saturday and Sunday.

"For the sake of consistency, I... request the cancellation of the Paris-Nice finish as it is currently planned," Estrosi tweeted after the French government extended the weekend lockdown to Saturday and Sunday.

The government imposed a weekend lockdown in Nice and other Cote d'Azur resorts as the area has been one of the worst-hit by the novel coronavirus with an incidence rate nearing 500 cases per 100,000 - more than twice the national rate.

Race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) declined to comment as the prestigious week-long race, which started from the Paris suburbs last Sunday, holds its fifth stage on Thursday. Saturday's seventh stage also starts from Nice.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ken Ferris)

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

    Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

  • Tony Stewart/Ray Evernham SRX Series reveals 2021 body three months before debut

    The new body of the Superstar Racing Experience car was shaken down by part-owner Ray Evernham and Ken Schrader ahead of its reveal earlier this week.

  • Observations: Notre Dame Blown Out By North Carolina In ACC Tournament

    Notre Dame’s stay in Greensboro, N.C. for the ACC tournament ended after two games with a 101-59 loss Wednesday.

  • Carmelo Anthony believes winning the Dunk Contest will push Anfernee Simons towards Second Half breakout

    Melo was also extremely proud of his young teammate...

  • Russell Wilson blamed for starting Seahawks drama by former Seahawks teammate

    Is Russ in the wrong for the drama between him and the Seahawks? A couple of former NFL players think so.

  • Report: Cowboys restructure contracts of Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins

    Dallas found out their salary cap ceiling earlier Wednesday then in the afternoon went about creating room so they can play in free agency.

  • NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

    With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season. "First of all, no plans yet to travel for next season," said Silver, talking ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game in Atlanta.

  • Greg Olsen voices his thoughts on the Russell Wilson situation

    Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen joined Colin Cowherd's podcast and expressed his thoughts about the Russell Wilson situation.

  • Dak secures the bag, Hurts looks to start and more

    Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • NFL releases Pittsburgh Steelers’ fifth-year option price tags

    Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds qualify for the NFL's fifth-year option in 2022. If exercised, the deadline is May 3.