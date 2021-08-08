Mayor Rick Blangiardi seeks vaccinated-only policy for University of Hawaii fans

Aug. 8—Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said a vaccinated-only policy might be the impetus to allowing fans to attend University of Hawaii home sporting events this coming semester.

While positive results for COVID-19 have skyrocketed recently, state and county leaders have not granted permission for spectator events at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, or Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. During the 2020-21 academic year, UH's only spectator sporting event was for the baseball team's finale—and that was limited to family members and close friends.

In a letter to government officials last week, the UH athletic department proposed allowing only fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend football games at Ching, volleyball matches and basketball games at Simplifi, and soccer matches at Waipio. Fans would have to wear masks during the events.

"I think that's the best idea, " Blangiardi told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "We're not quite in position to get (approval for spectators ) signed off on, but I think that's going to be the answer to give us the opportunity to say, 'You can put the 9, 000-plus people in (Ching ).' That would be the selling point."

With that policy, Blangiard said, "I'm going to do everything in my power to make that happen."

UH also recommended a refund plan for season-ticket buyers who are unvaccinated or will not be able to complete the vaccination process ahead of the Rainbow Wahine's Aug. 27 volleyball match against Fairfield or the Warrior football team's Sept. 4 home opener at Ching. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. The recommended interval between doses is 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna. Full vaccination is considered two weeks after the second dose. Johnson & Johnson offers a one-shot vaccination.

There also is concern if people 11 and younger, who are not eligible to receive the vaccine, will be allowed to attend UH sporting events. "I think that will be one of those things we'll look to examine, " Blangiardi said.

UH has spent about $8.2 million to retrofit the Ching complex into a 9, 000-seat venue for football games. In December, Aloha Stadium officials said spectator events would no longer be allowed because of structural concerns at the 46-year-old Halawa facility.

On July 29, UH notified its student-athletes that they must be fully vaccinated to compete in games this fall. Meanwhile, vaccinated players are allowed to use the locker rooms, attend meetings, and not be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Blangiardi, a former UH football player and coach, is a member of the school's Circle of Honor.

"I understand and know how important UH football is for the community, " Blangiardi said. "As we move forward, we have to figure out a way to get (fans into Ching )."