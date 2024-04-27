Mayor Mike Johnston trying to bring NFL draft to Denver

The Denver Broncos are making important decisions regarding their football future in the 2024 NFL draft hosted by Detroit this weekend.

Yet, there is one man on a mission to make an important pitch to the NFL regarding a future NFL draft coming to Denver: Denver mayor Mike Johnston.

I want to see the NFL draft in Denver. It would put millions into our economy and let us show off how vibrant our city really is!

Thanks to the draft committee for inviting our city delegation, and to Detroit @MayorMikeDuggan for letting me pick his brain about a potential bid. pic.twitter.com/s8vkmQxub2 — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) April 26, 2024

Johnston travelled to Detroit with a delegation of city officials to learn from the host city’s leaders on what infrastructure, planning and execution is needed to make this event possible.

Johnston, along with the Broncos ownership group have expressed significant interest in showcasing the Mile High city to the NFL world. Recent drafts, such as the ones in Nashville, Kansas City and Las Vegas have been world-class locations for the yearly draft.

It would make sense for Denver to host a draft, as the Rocky Mountains are a beautiful backdrop for the event, and the state is home to the best fans in football.

Johnston was pictured during the first round of the NFL draft cheering the Broncos’ selection of quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick.

First of many times I’ll be cheering for Bo Nix! pic.twitter.com/s8ofrN5voA — Mayor Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) April 26, 2024

Green Bay, Wisconsin will be the host city for the 2025 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire