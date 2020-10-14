Mayor Lightfoot, Bears still discussing plan for fans at Soldier Field

Alex Shapiro

There's still chance to watch Bears at Soldier Field this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don’t rule out the possibility of watching a Bears game in-person just yet. According to our friends at NBC 5 Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said conversations are ongoing between the team and the city to see if there’s a way to safely allow fans inside Soldier Field this season.

“Like any other Bears fan, I would like to be there,” she said in a Tuesday press conference. “We’re having conversations with the Bears and we’ll see where they lead. We’ll see.”

This isn’t much of a change, as Lightfoot mentioned in September that she was still in contact with the Bears, although they weren’t close to a solution last month. According to the Chicago Tribune, the city wants to see Chicago’s number of active COVID-19 cases go down before allowing fans in the stands. However, since then the number of active cases in Illinois has steadily increased.

Several NFL teams have decided to let a limited number of fans into the stands, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Other teams like the Baltimore Ravens have allowed a small number of family members to watch in-person.

The Bears still have five home games remaining, and will next play at Soldier Field on Nov. 1 when they host the New Orleans Saints.