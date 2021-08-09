Mayor Gorton: Masks required in all Lexington government buildings

Lexington will now require all visitors and city employees to wear a mask in city government buildings.

The new requirement starts Tuesday, the same day the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will resume meetings after its summer break.

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Fayette County and across the state. Gov. Andy Beshear has instituted a similar masking requirement for state offices. Louisville Metro offices also require a mask for visitors and employees alike.

“I have taken this step because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our city,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, who made the announcement Monday.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. More weekend numbers will be released Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average is 113 cases.

Very young children and people with medical conditions will be exempt from the masking requirement, city officials said.

Gorton has not mandated that all city employees be vaccinated.