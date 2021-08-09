Mayor admitted to Boston hospital for ear pain

Aug. 9—LAWRENCE — Mayor Kendrys Vasquez has been hospitalized in Boston, his chief of staff announced Monday morning.

Vasquez went to Lawrence General Hospital on Saturday after experiencing "discomfort in his right ear," according to Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Vasquez chief of staff.

After a consultation, Vasquez was transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for testing and observation.

Vasquez is in good spirits, his tests are stable and he's expected to return home by Wednesday, Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said Vasquez is expected to be "cleared by his medical team to work with no limitations."

Vasquez, who is married and has two young children, is currently running for re-election.

