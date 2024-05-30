Mayo, Sexton power their way to Section 1-3A boys golf championships

May 29—LAKE CITY — Let's get this right: Take an All-Section and All-State player out of Rochester Mayo's lineup, a player who led the way as the Spartans qualified for the boys golf state meet a year ago, and the Spartans get better?!

Even without Isaac Ahn, the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year, in its lineup this season, Mayo has flourished.

And it hasn't been any better than it was in crunch time Wednesday.

The Spartans entered the final round of the Section 1, Class 3A meet tied atop the leaderboard with Big Nine Conference rival Northfield at 305. By the end of the final round at The Jewel, the Spartans had pulled away for a 12-stroke victory and a second consecutive trip to the Class 3A state meet, set for June 11-12 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Mayo did it this time by posting its best score of the season, a 291, and finishing the two-round section meet with a sub-600 score of 596.

—Mayo turned a tight race into a comfortable 12-shot victory, thanks to its depth, which has been there all season long. It helped that star junior Tim Sexton continues to shine under pressure. Sexton followed an opening-round 72 with a 1-under-par 70 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors.

Mayo also used outstanding rounds from seniors Dylan Maday (71), Rees Grimsrud (74) and Will Smith (76). The Spartans didn't even need to use a 77 from senior Mikkel Norby nor an 81 from sophomore Will Gyarmaty.

Maday's 71 is his best round of the season; Grimsrud's 74 is his second-best round of the year and Smith's 76 is his third-best round of the season.

Aside from a 75, Maday hadn't shot lower than a 78 this spring. He shot a sizzling 33 on the back nine Wednesday to punctuate his 71 that included three birdies. He made two of those birdies, along with seven pars, on the back nine.

Grimsrud made hay on the front nine Wednesday, shooting 3-under 33 on that stretch, with three birdies.

—Sexton also shot 33 on the front, making three birdies, including back-to-back birdies on par-4s (the 370-yard hole No. 3 and the 392-yard hole No. 4). His back nine included eight pars and just one hiccup, a double-bogey on the 433-yard, par-4 hole No. 14. He rebounded with four consecutive pars to close his round and earn medalist honors.

—Rochester Century sophomore Brennan Weckwerth continued his red-hot play of late, and nearly caught Sexton atop the leaderboard. Weckwerth shot a 1-under-par 70 on Wednesday, his 10th consecutive round in the 70s this season. That left him at 2-over-par 144 for the tournament and in second place, just two shots back of Sexton.

Weckwerth earned one of five individual spots in the state meet out of Section 1. He hasn't shot worse than a 74 in eight of his past nine rounds. He solidified his trip to state Wednesday by making three birdies, 13 pars and just two bogeys.

—Austin's Cale Tupy, who shot an opening-round 73, shot an 81 on Wednesday to finish at 154 and in a tie for 11th place.

—Century's Bo Bondy tied for 18th, shooting a final-round 75. The Panthers advanced all six of their individuals to Wednesday's final round. Justin Sutton also placed in the top-25, finishing tied for 24th (81-78 — 159).

—John Marshall's top finisher was junior Drew Glandon, who tied for 27th (79-81 — 160).

SECTION 1, CLASS 3A BOYS GOLF

Final Round

(At The Jewel, Lake City, Tuesday)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Mayo 305-291—596, 2. Northfield 305-303—608, 3. Lakeville South 309-309—618, 4. Lakeville North 307-319—636.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 and Rochester golfers)

1. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 72-70—142, 2. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 74-70—144, 3. Cale Thompson (Farm) 73-73—146, 4. Elias Ekern (Nfld) 74-75—149, 5t. Rees Grimsrud (Mayo) 76-74—150, 5t. Miles Pool (Nfld) 75-75—150, 7t. Will Cashin (Nfld) 77-74—151, 7t. Mitchell Platt (LS) 74-77—151, 9. Will Smith (Mayo) 76-76—152, 10. Brody Baker (LN) 74-79—153,

13t. Dylan Maday (Mayo) 84-71—155, 18t. Bo Bondy (Cent) 82-75—157, 21t. Mikkel Norby (Mayo) 81-77—158, 24t. Justin Sutton (Cent) 81-78—159, 27t. Drew Glandon (JM) 79-81—160, 30t. Ryker Hansen (Cent) 80-82—162, 33. Boston Collins (Cent) 78-85—163, 36t. Ole Fevold (JM) 82-84—166, 36t. Brock Clarey (JM) 83-83—166, 41t. Will Gyarmaty (Mayo) 86-81—167, 47. Vance Hansen (Cent) 89-86—175.