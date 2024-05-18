Mayo repeats as girls golf All-City Invitational champion

May 17—ROCHESTER — Two things became evident while watching the Rochester All-City Invitational girls golf meet Friday at Northern Hills Golf Course: One, there are some talented young players in the city; and two, the talented veteran players in the city aren't about to be bypassed the up-and-comers.

Rochester Mayo had three players break 100 (only eight total players did so in the meet) to repeat as the All-City team champions, while John Marshall junior Claire Bogenrief played the most consistent round of the day to earn medalist honors.

Here are four takeaways — one from each team — from Friday's All-City Invitational:

Only two players turned in scorecards Friday that didn't include a 7 or higher on at least one hole. Mayo senior Avery Meyer was one of them. The Spartans' No. 1 player didn't even put a 6 on her card until the 13th hole; she went out in 41 and closed with a 46, for an 18-hole score of 87, just two strokes off the pace set by JM's Bogenrief, the other player to not record anything higher than a 6 on Friday.

Meyer also finished with the most pars in the round (6); she also had nine bogeys and three double-bogeys as she broke 90 for the eighth time in 13 rounds this season — and the seventh time in her past eight rounds. She also hit six greens in regulation and 79% of the fairways.

Mayo was the only team to have more than two players break 100. Eighth-grader Dylan Raukar, playing in the No. 4 position for the Spartans, essentially sealed their victory, shooting a 91, inlcuding four pars, as Mayo finished at 383, four shots ahead of John Marshall. Raukar has been a steady contributor this spring, breaking 100 in 11 consecutive rounds.

Mayo also received a 97 from sophomore Flora Bolster, who made one of just five total birdies recorded in the meet.

Bogenrief turned in the round of the day for a JM team that pushed Mayo to the final hole. The junior made five pars and two birdies — the Rockets made four of the five total birdies in the meet — including a 2 on the par-3 12th hole. She also needed just 28 total putts to get through her round, recording eight 1-putts and just two 3-putts.

Friday's round marked the fourth time in 10 rounds this season that Bogenrief has broken 90, and it lowered her 18-hole season scoring average to 90.3.

JM nearly caught Mayo, as the Rockets No. 5 golfer, freshman Ashtyn Krenke fired a 99 (with three pars and one birdie), senior Bailey Glandon shot a 101 and senior Torrey Sears shot a 102. Freshman Cate Bogenrief made one birdie in her round of 105.

Lourdes has a lot of youth on its side. It also has time.

With no seniors and no juniors in its varsity lineup, Lourdes has the luxury of being patient with its game. The Eagles have been just that this season, and some consistency is starting to show. No. 2 golfer Allison Deutsch, just a seventh-grader, made three pars in her team-best round of 91, which included a 43 on the back nine, the second-best score on that side of the course Friday. She made nothing worse than bogey on her final 10 holes of the day.

Sophomore Kendell Powell also made three pars and broke 100, firing 52-47—99 to tie for seventh in the meet. Freshman Paige Moeschler nearly made it three players under 100 for the Eagles, shooting exactly 100 while recording a team-best four pars.

The Eagles shot a team total of 400 to finish third in the meet. They got stronger on the back nine (194), finishing it 12 shots better than the front (206).

Rochester Century put the most-veteran lineup on the course Friday, using the scores from three seniors and a junior to finish the meet at 414. Senior Ciara Church led the way for the Panthers, as their lone player to break 100, with a 96 that included four pars.

Century is building toward playing its best at the Section 1, Class 3A meet, which begins May 28 at Cannon Golf Club in Cannon Falls. There will be no uncertainty for Century when the postseason rolls around; five of the six players in its lineup Friday played in the section meet a year ago — Church, senior Briar Daire (103), senior Elizabeth Youngman (106), junior Josie Weber (109) and junior Kasey Morrissey (110).

Church's 96 marked her second-best score of this season, and the second time she has broken 100 this year. Morrissey's 110 tied her best round of this year.

At Northern Hills Golf Course

5,253 yards; par 36-36—72

SCORES

(Top 4 count toward team total)

Mayo (383): Avery Meyer 41-46—87, Dylan Raukar 45-46—91, Flora Bolster 47-50—97, Claire Nelson 57-51—108, Clara Dahl 58-51—109, Sloane Bolster 52-58—110.

John Marshall (387): Claire Bogenrief 43-42—85, Ashtyn Krenke 52-47—99, Bailey Glandon 48-53—101, Torrey Sears 51-51—102, Cate Bogenrief 57-48—105, Esmae Miller 62-55—117.

Lourdes (400): Allison Deutsch 48-43—91, Kendell Powell 52-47—99, Paige Moeschler 50-50—100, Charlotte Perry 56-54—110, Stella Collura 56-63—119, Erin Karau 56-64—120.

Century (414): Ciara Church 48-48—96, Briar Daire 45-58—103, Elizabeth Youngman 53-53—106, Josie Weber 53-56—109, Kasey Morrissey 52-58—110, Cora Erickson 57-56—113.

TOP 8 INDIVIDUALS

1. Claire Bogenrief (JM) 85, 2. Avery Meyer (Mayo) 87, 3 (tie). Dylan Raukar (Mayo) 91, Allison Deutsch (Lourdes) 91, 5. Ciara Church (Cent) 96, 6. Flora Bolster (Mayo) 97, 7 (tie). Kendell Powell (Lourdes) 99, Ashtyn Krenke (JM) 99.