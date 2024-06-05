Mayo pushes its way into boys state tennis tournament semifinals with narrow win

Jun. 4—MINNEAPOLIS — No. 2 seed Mayo safely made it into the Class 2A boys tennis tournament semifinals Tuesday, beating unseeded Eden Prairie 4-3 at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center.

The win put the Spartans into Wednesday's 10 a.m. semifinals, where they will face the winner of No. 3 seed Blake and unseeded Becker. Mayo has not played Blake this season.

The 17-1 Spartans won at every position except for No. 2 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles. That included the state's top player, Tej Bhagra, rolling 6-1, 6-0 against Lakeville North's Zayden Chau at No. 1 singles.

Mayo's Noah Wisniewski won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Caleb Kennel 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Mayo's Davig Teng and John Trystad won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot.

Mayo is gunning to win its third state boys tennis championship. On the other side of the tournament bracket is No. 1 Wayzata, which beat Mayo 5-2 in last year's state final.

Wednesday's championship is at 4 p.m.

Mayo 4, Eden Prairie 3

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Zayden Chau 6-1, 6-0; Varin Tangeti (LN) def. Ian Li 6-4, 6-1; Noah Wisniewski (M) def. Milind Murthy 6-3, 6-2; Caleb Kennel (M) def. Anil Bhandwaj 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Jaden Hoffman/Nam Tran (LN) def. Daniel Meunier/Blake Thackery 6-4, 6-2; Adeesha Dharmadasa/Abhi Deka (LN) def. Max Rivera/Sam Pickering 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; David Teng/John Trygstad (M) def. Vincent Schulze/Sankalp Agrawal 6-1, 6-1.

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 4 seed Winona Cotter suffered a slight upset in the Class 1A boys tennis tournament at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, the Ramblers losing to No. 5 seed Rock Ridge (Virginia, Minn.) 4-3 in the first round.

Cotter had beaten Lourdes 4-3 in the Section 1, Class 1A final to advance to state for the first time in 24 years. It was slated to play unseeded Minnewaska at 4 p.m. today in the consolation round.

Cotter got wins at No. 1 singles (Ondrej Vitasek), No. 2 singles (Pedro Alonso) and No. 3 singles (Ogan Granseth). Rock Ridge won at No. 4 singles and swept the three doubles matches.

It was just the second loss this season for the Ramblers, who slipped to 16-2.

Rock Ridge 4, Winona Cotter 3

Singles: Ondrej Vitasek (WC) def. Payton Marks 6-1, 6-4; Pedro Alonso (WC) def. Kasey Lamppa 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Ogan Granseth (WC) Will Peterson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Gage Benz (RR) def. Hamilton Brewer 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Doubles: Rory Cope-Robinson/Peyton Blake (RR) def. Everett Engler/Zeke Jawaroski 6-0, 6-1; Dawson Ruedebusch/Aidan Sandnas (RR) def. Mateo Ardines/Oliver Engler 6-4, 6-1; Gradt /Dimnberio/Tyler Callister (RR) def. Joseph Row/Carter Knuesel 6-2, 6-2.