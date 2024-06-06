Mayo will play for a state boys team tennis championship today after narrow semifinal triumph

Jun. 5—MINNEAPOLIS — No. 2 seeded and ranked Mayo slid safely into the Class 2A boys tennis final on Wednesday morning, beating No. 3 seed Blake 4-3 at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center

Up next for Mayo is a championship dual with Wayzata at 4 p.m. today. The same teams met in last year's final with Wayzata coming away a 5-2 winner.

Wayzata beat Mayo 6-1 earlier this season.

In the semifinals, Mayo got singles wins from Tej Bhagra and Caleb Kennel. Its doubles teams of David Teng and Max Rivera, and Daniel Meunier and John Trygstad were also winners.

Mayo has just one loss this season, to Wayzata. The Spartans are seeking their third state boys team title in school history.

SEMIFINALS

Mayo, Blake 3

Singles: Tej Bhagra (M) def. Kai Chen 7-5, 6-2; Tarun Gopalakrishnan (B) def. Ian Li 6-0, 6-2; Caleb Kennel (M) def. Steven Cao 6-2, 6-4; Raiden Chen (B) def. Blake Thackery 4-6, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sam Leslie/Sai Buddi (B) def. Noah Wisniewski/Sam Pickering 3-6, 6-3,6-3; David Teng/Max Rivera (M) def. Calvin Bredeson/Graham Everett 6-1, 6-2; Daniel Meunier/John Trygstad (M) def. Nico Mithun/Kai Capistrant 6-0, 6-0.