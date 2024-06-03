Mayo would love another crack at Wayzata in state tennis tournament

Jun. 2—ROCHESTER — It sure helps to have someone at the top of a team tennis lineup who is unbeatable.

At least the unbeatable part has been the case so far for Mayo's No. 1 ranked Tej Bhagra.

The sophomore has a spotless record as Mayo heads into the Tuesday-Wednesday Class 2A state tournament at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center. That's gone a considerable ways in Mayo having lost just once all season and now among the top two favorites to win the state team championship.

"We've been blessed to have had some great players at the top of our lineup over the years," said Mayo coach Jeff Demaray, whose team is at state for the fourth straight year. "Tej and Sebastian Vile (a 2018 state champion) are the two best players we've ever had. When you have a player who wins at No. 1 singles all the time, you can go with a strong singles lineup or a strong doubles lineup. It gives you a lot of options and that is extremely important."

The Spartans are looking for their third state boys tennis title. They won it all in 2007 and 2011. Mayo has a solid chance to grab another crown this week, though No. 1 ranked Wayzata is the favored one. The Trojans beat Mayo 5-2 last year in the state championship and handed it its only loss this season, 6-1.

But with Bhagra around and surrounded by a host of talented teammates, Mayo knows it has a chance to achieve the ultimate. The No. 2-seeded Spartans lead off against unseeded Eden Prairie at noon Tuesday. The winner advances to play either No. 3 seed Blake or unseeded Becker at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The championship is at 4 p.m.

"The vibe right now is that we are super focused," said standout No. 1 doubles player Daniel Meunier, who along with No. 4 singles player Blake Thackery are Mayo's only two seniors. Meunier will play next year at St. Olaf College. "Everyone is coming into practice ready to go. Our goal is to win a state championship. We are a good enough team to do it. But we also know that every team in the state tournament is good. We are going to basically have to be at our best. For us seniors, it will be sad if we don't get the state title. But there will always be next year for the rest of the team."

All of that being said, Meunier would love another shot at Wayzata, the lone team to have beaten Mayo this year and the one that left it as a state runner-up last season.

"I would love another crack at Wayzata," he said. "Last time we played them (May 6), we didn't play as well as we wanted to. We didn't get the best results (winning only at No. 1 singles). But a second match can be completely different than the first, with a new location, a new crowd and a different environment."

Class 2A state tournament pairings.

Winona Cotter ended Lourdes' streak of qualifying for 17 straight state tennis tournaments on May 21 when it beat the Eagles 4-3 in the Section 1, Class 1A tournament.

The Ramblers also ended a streak of their own. It had been 24 years since they last advanced to state.

No. 4-seeded Cotter begins its state tournament at 10 a.m. Tuesday, taking on No. 5 seed Rock Ridge (Virginia) at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. A win there would match it with either No. 2 Breck or unseeded Foley at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The championship is at 4 p.m.

The tournament's top seed is St. Paul Academy.

Cotter, which has a singles-heavy lineup, brings with it a sterling 18-1 record, its lone loss 4-3 to La Crosse Aquinas on April 8. The Ramblers are coached by ninth-year man Jeff Besek.

Cotter beat Lourdes three times this season, all by 4-3 scores.

Class 1A state tournament pairings.