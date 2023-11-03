Mayo, Lourdes are underdogs looking to extend their football seasons

Nov. 2—No. 5 MAYO AT No. 1 STILLWATER

What: Class 6A state tournament second-round game

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Stillwater High School.

Records: Mayo is 4-5, Stillwater is 7-2.

About Mayo: The Spartans made a statement and history with their first Class 6A playoff victory by knocking off No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville 28-21. The offensive line was great, paving the way for running back Isaiah Beale to rush for 168 yards on 28 carries and also allowed plenty of time for quarterback Rees Grimsrud. The senior signal-caller threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers, while completing 15 of 27 passes for 171 yards. Combine that with what coach Donny Holcomb said was the best defensive effort of the year, along with no injures and the Spartans find themselves confident heading into Friday.

About Stillwater: Like the Spartans, the Ponies offer one of their more explosive passing attacks in 6A. Quarterback Nick Kinsey averages just more than 200 yards passing per game, completing 57.3 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. Five different receivers average more than 13 yards per reception, yet it appears Tanner Schmidt and Joseph Hoheisel are the go-to receivers. Schmidt has caught 44 passes for 730 yards and nine TDs, while Hoheisel has tallied 546 yards on 42 carries with seven touchdowns. Those two each caught a TD pass in Stillwater's 56-6 first-round win over Hopkins. The Ponies two losses this year came to Lakeville North (35-14, Aug. 31) and Edina (14-7, Oct. 13). Their first four wins all came by eight points or less. Overall, it should be a good one and whatever happens, the Spartans proved a lot to many this year.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: "I think the thing I like most about this group is even when whatever our record was, when we had one or two wins, you would never tell this wasn't a championship football team. I mean, these kids, they're competitors and they go out there, lay it all out on the line for each other. They don't back down from any game whether it's the games we got blown out or the close ones we've won. They play their tails off to the end." — Alex VandenHouten

No. 2 LOURDES vs. No. 1 STEWARTVILLE

What: Section 1-3A championship game.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Kasson-Mantorville High School.

Records: Lourdes 8-2, Stewartville 10-0.

About Lourdes: The Eagles have lost just twice this season, once by two points to Section 1, Class 2A finalist Dover-Eyota, and once against No. 1-ranked Stewartville, 28-6 in the regular season finale. ... Lourdes has won its two postseason games by an average of 43.5-13. It beat La Crescent-Hokah 38-14 in the section semifinals to advance. ... Standout defensive tackle Will Roth learned this week that he has been invited to the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings. The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ... The Eagles moved the ball effectively in their first meeting with Stewartville, but couldn't finish drives. "We did some things well, but there are a lot of areas we have to clean up. We can't make mistakes because they just get magnified against a team like Stewartville," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. "We have to be able to finish drives. That stood out from that (first) game, we weren't able to get in the end zone." ... Lourdes is led in rushing by sophomore tailback Caleb Akinbolu, who has missed all or parts of four games due to an injury. He has carried 133 times for 785 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns. He ran for 68 yards on 19 carries in Lourdes' loss to Stewartville on Oct. 18. ... QB Adam Sellner has completed 50% of his passes for 625 yards and 4 TDs. His top target is senior Trevor Heindel (18 rec., 375 yards, 1 TD). ... As a team, the Eagles have rushed for 2,097 yards and a 4.82 yards per carry average.

About Stewartville: The Tigers have been dominant on both sides of the ball all season. They allowed 14 points (all after halftime) in a 42-14 win against Lake City in last week's Section 1-3A semifinals. It's the most points Stewartville has allowed in a game all season. ... The Tigers have recorded five shutouts and allow an average of 4.9 points per game, the best mark in the section and second-best in the state in Class 4A, behind Section 7 power Esko (4.2). ... Tigers QB Ayden Helder is among the best in the state this year, and certainly the most efficient. Helder has completed 119 of 163 pass attempts (73.0%) with an impressive zero interceptions thrown, with 1,857 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. ... Helder has done an exceptional job of spreading the ball around to the Tigers' weapons. His top five targets are Parker Wangen (33 rec., 488 yards, 14 TDs); Henry Tschetter (27 rec., 341 yards, 5 TDs); Blake Turner (22 rec., 390 yards, 3 TDs); Carter Miller (20 rec., 352 yards, 8 TDs); and Tegan Malone (11 rec., 214 yards, 4 TDs). ... Stewartville's top two rushers average more than 10 yards per carry. Miller has 48 carries for 482 yards (10.04 per carry) and eight TDs. He ran 9 times for 76 yards and one score in the first matchup against Lourdes. Dylan Scanlan has rushed 38 times for 449 yards (11.82 yards per carry) and 7 TDs. Jack Buntrock has also added 36 carries for 228 yards (6.3 ypc) and 3 TDs.

Lourdes coach Mike Kesler says: "Ultimately we need some big plays. When there are opportunities for big plays, we have to take advantage of it. Stewartville lives on some big plays and we really need to limit those. ... (Helder) knows where to go with the ball, gets great protection and understands where they're trying to attack. He does a great job of getting their guys the ball ins pace. He knows quickly where to go with it, and he can be dangerous with his feet, too. He's really confident and keeps his eyes downfield. ... We just need everybody to do their job. We can't take away just one (Stewartville) player. Everyone on our 'D' has a role and they have to do their job. We have to execute and somehow find a way to throw off their timing. Our best pass defense is a great pass rush, but (Helder) gets the ball out of his hands so quickly. ... Our guys are locked in, excited. Not too many times in life do you get a second chance. When they come around, you have to take advantage of them. ... We're thrilled to be back in the section championship game. We have a huge challenge in front of us against Stewartville and the kids are looking forward to it."

Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller (from Oct. 16, ahead of the first Stewartville-Lourdes game this fall): "We don't necessarily look for specific matchups, but having multiple threats allows us to adapt and take advantage of opportunities as they come up during the game. ... Our offensive line has been a big part of our success. We had to replace 4 starters from last year and we are very proud of the work that group has put in to be successful this season. Caleb Jannsen returned and leads the group. Their ability to work together, communicate, and execute their assignments has been one of the biggest keys to our offensive success. ... Every day it's our mission to make football the best part of our players' and coaches day. We look forward to our time together on a daily basis and this keeps us motivated. We talk a lot about our process and setting a high standard every day. Our players have committed to that and do a great job of holding each other accountable." — JASON FELDMAN